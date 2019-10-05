Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

CPT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $112.78. 211,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,728. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $112.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

