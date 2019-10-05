Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 290,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,480. The company has a market cap of $922.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 12.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter valued at $301,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.