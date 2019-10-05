CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CalAmp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 288,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $334.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.99.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CalAmp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth about $9,248,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 102.6% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 271,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CalAmp by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 58,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

