Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 65,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. Caesarstone has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Caesarstone by 505.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $132,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $10,861,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 478,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

