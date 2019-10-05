Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 7,941.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,496,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478,330 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $31,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,535,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,164,000 after buying an additional 90,196 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,537,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,580,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,395,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after buying an additional 191,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,780. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.83. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $996,529.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $48,749.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at $307,725.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

