Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BY. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 50,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $95,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 437.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,819,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

