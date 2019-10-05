Buckingham Research Cuts Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $45.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price decreased by Buckingham Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Get Carnival alerts:

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. 5,012,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37. Carnival has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.