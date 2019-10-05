Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 209,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $42.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.