Brokerages Set Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $16.80

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $92,987.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sonos by 673.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sonos by 610.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sonos by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sonos by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.61. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.54 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

