Brokerages Set Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $16.80

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.
In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $92,987.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,145. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.61. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.54 million. Sonos had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
