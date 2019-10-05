Brokerages Set Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Price Target at €68.41

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.41 ($79.55).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

RNO traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €50.28 ($58.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.61. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

