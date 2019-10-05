Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $71.25

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

