Brokerages Set Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) PT at $6.00

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Exela Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on shares of Exela Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 25.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 7,355,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,626. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $390.16 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

