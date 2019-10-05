Brokerages Set Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) PT at $43.57

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.73. 460,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,049. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $52.24.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 127.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 59.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 155.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

