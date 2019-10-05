Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT at $16.67

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCPC. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.27. 69,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,779. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $777.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,177.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $199,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,056,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.