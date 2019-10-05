Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($2.58). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($2.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $244.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.91 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.26.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.95. 319,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $286.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.88, for a total transaction of $321,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.83, for a total value of $211,775.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,102.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,126 shares of company stock worth $1,867,391. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

