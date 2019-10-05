Brokerages Expect ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts predict that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.38 billion. ASML reported sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASML will report full year sales of $13.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.36 billion to $14.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ABN Amro began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.80. 285,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.74. ASML has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $252.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ASML by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

