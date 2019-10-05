Brokerages Expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.40). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

ARLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 365,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.40. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 49.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,048,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,714 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 611.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 930,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 799,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1,069.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 761,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,320,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 510,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

