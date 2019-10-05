Brokerages Anticipate Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Starwood Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. Starwood Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starwood Property Trust.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

STWD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 524,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.00%.

In other news, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,247.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 58,834.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,805,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 5,795,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 120.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,430,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,652,000 after buying an additional 2,416,356 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 36.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after buying an additional 549,892 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 79.0% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,327,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,166,000 after buying an additional 303,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.