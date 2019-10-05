Brokerages Anticipate Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.96. Accenture posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $208.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.10.

ACN stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.64. 130,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.32. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,582. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Accenture by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.