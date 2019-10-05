Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded up $7.00 on Friday, hitting $281.43. 2,590,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,728. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,709,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 48,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,171.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.