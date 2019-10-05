Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRX. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. 2,977,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,418. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.54%.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.