BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded BRF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BBA Icatu Securities raised BRF from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on BRF and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

BRFS stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 1,182,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,033. BRF has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRF will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,723,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 7.4% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

