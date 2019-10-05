Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE BHR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,440. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $300.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 29,825 shares of company stock valued at $244,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,288,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 132,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 261,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 214,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 139,635 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.