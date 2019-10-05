BQT (BQTX) Hits Market Cap of $27.22 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BQT has a total market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038505 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.05423177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,632,827 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

