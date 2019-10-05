BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

BPMP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 54,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,566. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 122.39% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 108.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 334.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 212,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,781 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 126.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

