BOX Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $45,754.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007632 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,614,138 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

