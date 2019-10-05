Bottos Price Hits $0.0066 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market cap of $3.62 million and $653,564.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038744 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.05478187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001114 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bottos is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, Bibox, IDEX, Bit-Z, BigONE, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

