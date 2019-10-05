Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.68.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,103,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,686. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,040. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

