BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of BOSTON OMAHA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 59,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. BOSTON OMAHA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 34.78%.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 257,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

