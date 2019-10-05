Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,008 shares of company stock worth $13,573,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 362,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 573.9% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

