BOOM 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,504.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $48,504.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last week, BOOM has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00192988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.01012317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090550 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 975,173,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,294,194 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

