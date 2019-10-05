BOMB Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.11 million and $89,829.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00014353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00032377 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00071928 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001564 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00131002 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,054.42 or 0.99579186 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002334 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 957,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,489 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

