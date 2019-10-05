BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.14.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after buying an additional 314,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

