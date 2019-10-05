Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.80. 982,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.31 and its 200-day moving average is $362.44. The company has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

