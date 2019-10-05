Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.57.
BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $938,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $32,428.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,428.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 161,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
