Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $938,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $32,428.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,428.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $211,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.48. 161,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

