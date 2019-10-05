Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

BCOR traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 225,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,779. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,081,172.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 112,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,948,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

