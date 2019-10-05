BlockStamp Price Hits $0.0498 on Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $146,684.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000410 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005245 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 29,441,314 coins and its circulating supply is 21,898,348 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

