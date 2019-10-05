Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 291,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Keenan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,583 shares in the company, valued at $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.