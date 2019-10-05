Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
BKCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 291,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
In other news, insider James Keenan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,583 shares in the company, valued at $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,500 shares of company stock worth $559,900. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
About Blackrock Capital Investment
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
