Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Analysts at First Analysis

First Analysis started coverage on shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. 555,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,218. Blackline has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,044,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Blackline by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

