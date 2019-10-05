Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,690.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $199,690.00 and approximately $15,500.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, STEX, Graviex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002227 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 11,265,111 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

