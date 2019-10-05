BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Down 20.1% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $33.80 million and approximately $956,544.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038505 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.05423177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001122 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 883,999,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.