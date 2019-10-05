Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 99,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

