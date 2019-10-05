BidaskClub Upgrades Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PCH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.27.

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 365,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,986,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

