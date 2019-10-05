BidaskClub Upgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.86 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,045. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,004,000 after purchasing an additional 758,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after purchasing an additional 513,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

