B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.94.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,606. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts bought 2,483 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 40.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

