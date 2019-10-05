Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Tops $33.99 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Beam has a market capitalization of $33.99 million and approximately $44.74 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00010549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00193368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.01014748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 39,470,480 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

