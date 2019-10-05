BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.82.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.73. 744,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of C$50.72 and a 1 year high of C$64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.89 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.7099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

