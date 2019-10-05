Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,727. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 913,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 307,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

