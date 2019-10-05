Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. 21,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,641. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $643.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 304.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

