BankUnited’s (BKU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.78.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 272,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,337. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 603.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

